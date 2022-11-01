Not Available

David & Layla

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Romance

Inspired by a true story, sparks fly when a Jew and a Muslim fall in love in New York. David (David Moscow), TV host of "Sex & Happiness", becomes smitten with the voluptuous Layla (Shiva Rose) - a mysterious, sensual dancer who turns out to be a refugee. David's reckless pursuit of Layla sets off an unveiling of the similarities and contrasts of their ancient cultures. His lust grows into love as he discovers in stunning Layla a sensitive, intelligent war survivor with a rich culture that echoes his own. But their families are dead set against their unlikely romance. Faced with deportation, Layla must choose.

David MoscowDavid Fine
Shiva RoseLayla
Callie ThorneAbby, David's fiancee
Peter Van WagnerMel Fine
Will JanowitzWoody Fine

