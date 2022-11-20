David Leadbetter Greatest Tips

Not Available

Professional golfer David Leadbetter uses his twenty-five-plus years of experience on the green to help players of all abilities lower their scores and streamline their game. In working with such top golfers as Ernie Els, Nick Faldo, and Greg Norman, Leadbetter has uncovered some of the most effective means of helping golfers realize their true potential ever. Now home viewers can get the same instruction as the professionals as Leadbetter brings his illuminating lessons home with this release that covers the tee to the green and virtually everything in between.