David Leadbetter The Swing

Not Available

This program covers every aspect of the golf swing - grip, posture, alignment and ball position, body motion, balance, torque and power, hands, arms and club motion and putting all elements together for a consistent swing. Through careful analysis and use of video recording, David identifies many common faults of the golf swing and provides a unique style of instruction to demonstrate how to make rapid improvements. In addtion, David also reveals a number of useful exercises to help develop a better balanced and repeatable golf swing.