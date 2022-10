Not Available

David Loman, a simple country bumpkin who accidentally becomes a big boss in the criminal underworld. A decade passes, and life seems to go on as usual - solving daily problems for locals and receiving "protection fees" - until one day a deity tells David through a medium that he needs to find a double to avoid a catastrophe. Panicky, the boss seeks help from Old Ho, who agrees to pass as David for a few days, but is assassinated when attending a gathering with fellow gangsters.