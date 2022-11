Not Available

This compelling documentary features renowned Russian violinist David Oistrakh performing several powerfully emotional pieces, including "Intermezzo" from Lalo's "Symphonie Espagnole" and an excerpt from "F minor Sonata" by Prokofiev. Drawn from the Soviet Union's video archives and narrated by Erick Friedman, this program also features Oistrakh playing selections from Tchaikovsky's Violin Concerti, from Schumann and more.