"I'm black, born Haitian, French and Jewish by adoption... I feel all of those things, but people don´t look at me like that. It´s normal, but that makes it harder for me to find my place". At 34 years old, David dreams and, at the same time, fears going back to Haiti, where he was adopted a year after he was born, by Claire, a French and Jewish woman whose entire family died in concentration camps. From her solitude, another was born; one in the process of redemption.