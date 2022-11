Not Available

GRAMMY®-nominated, classically trained tenor David Phelps showcases his award-winning voice and three-octave range on his all-new recording, Freedom. Featuring unique arrangements of cherished gospel classics such as “We Shall Behold Him” and “Ain’t No Grave” as well as riveting arrangements of new songs, Freedom highlights Phelps’ unprecedented style and underscores his ability to bring music to life.