David Sneddon - Davids Story

this is a great dvd for all those who are david fans. the dvd reflect his journey at the fame academy, and he comments some of the things that happened, and also some teachers are reflecting back at davids stay in the house and his winning only downside, you don't get to see how it went the weeks after david won the show, but it is great seeing him sing and smile, and having fun , you see his highs and lows, and they made a selection of the songs he sang during his stay and those are the extra's on the dvd