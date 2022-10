Not Available

International comedy star David Strassman returns with his fifth DVD, CAREFUL WHAT YOU WISH FOR. In this hilarious DVD, Strassman truly ventures down the rabbit hole. Alternate realities? Parallel universes? It’s a mind-bending journey into a world where nothing is as it seems. Chuck Wood and Ted E. Bare have been cracking up audiences for years, but this DVD is an even funner, darker, all-new creation from the dark and twisted mind of David Strassman.