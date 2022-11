Not Available

Join international comedy star David Strassman for this hilarious live performance. iTedE uproariously parodies our technology -laden lives. The sharp-tongued Chuck Wood and loveable Ted E. Bare are constantly on their devices. With everyone connected to social media and the internet 24/7, will Strassman get them back under control? And, in a world-first, Strassman simultaneously operates 5 characters in a 6-way conversation. Once again, he revolutionizes ventriloquism.