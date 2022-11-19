Not Available

David und das Gesetz der Insel

  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Kingsborough Greenlight Pictures

Recently orphaned David must move to the Isle of Man to live with his grandfather, Adam, who's a sheep farmer. Both long for the end of the summer, having nothing in common but their love for dogs, notably Adam's precious champion sheepdog Bob. David strikes a friendship with Maggie, the sassy daughter of friendly neighbor Keith Moore, but Adam hates that family on account of an old canine competition-related tragedy. Other neighbors suspect Bob and the Moore's dog of the recent series of nocturnal sheep-kills.

Cast

