Not Available

Famed musician David Zinman takes on German composer Richard Strauss's epic "Eine Alpensinfonie, Op. 64" and "Festliches Preludium for Organ and Orchestra, Op. 61" in this rousing video. Strauss, who rose to prominence during the Romantic period in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, is at his most powerful with this piece, and Zinman, who also served as the Music Director and Chief Conductor of the Tonhalle Orchestra, is at his finest.