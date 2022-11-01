Davie & Golimyr

Not Available

When the ferocious Giant Golimyr threatens the peaceful village of the Zites, King Sullic sends a proclamation throughout the land calling for a champion to vanquish the foe. To the King's dismay, the only champion who rises to their aid is young Davie, a peaceful pear grower whose only defense is a sling, a sheep and his faith. Set within the imaginative fantasy world of renowned artist James C. Christensen and based on the biblical story of David and Goliath this stop-motion animated adventure is bursting with visual wonders. From sneeze-powered windmills to a colossal ship made of stone, join Davie and his wooly sidekick Chops as they discover "a little Faith can do Giant things" .