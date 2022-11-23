Davina 7 Minute Fit

Not Available

My lovely new Personal Trainer Ed Lumsden has created 10 new workouts to help you to tone up, get fit and fat burn we love a bit of fat burning and the most amazing thing... They're 7 minutes long. Woop woop. Now, I know what you're thinking 7 minutes!! What can you do in 7 minutes? The answer is a lot. We've been doing these workouts for the last few months and you just can't believe the difference you can make in 7 minutes. The workouts are tough, but the techniques Ed uses makes sure they are fun too. There's loads of variety... We have a boxing based routine, a tone and sculpt workout, not to mention The Ultimate Abs Workout (my fave!) And... for the first time on this programme, Ed has something new up his sleeve. He's going to put us all through our paces with the FITNESS CHALLENGE which allows you to track your progress each week.