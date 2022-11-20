Davina Fit

Not Available

Anyone familiar with my ethos will know that I love being fit because it makes me feel so damn good! Jackie and Mark, my trainers, make getting fit and staying fit FUN and so that’s what this brand new programme is all about. There are four self-contained thirty minute workouts to keep you amused, plus plenty of super cool music to keep you going. Aerobics Fit – This is a brilliant non-stop fat-burning fest with lots of cool new moves. Top Fit – Fabulous toning exercises for your bingo wings and other flabby bits up top. Bottom Fit – Squat-tastic! This workout will help you to get gorgeous legs. Kick Fit – Kick and punch your way to fitness, it is therapeutic! Yoga Stretch – Cool-down and elongate your muscles at the same time.