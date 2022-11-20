Davina - Ultimate Target

Not Available

Hello--it’s that time again. Jackie and Mark have packed loads into this brand new programme and we’ve called it Ultimate Target for a reason. Using the different sections, you can target your exercise routine to meet your specific needs, with the usual proviso that you combine it with a healthy diet, of course. There are two self-contained 30 minute workouts, a fantastic abs routine and three target workouts to focus on those problem areas. There’s also Jackie’s warm up and Mark’s cool down stretches that you’re going to do every time before and after you work out, ok?