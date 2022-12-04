Not Available

The dental office is "closed". They are pressed in the intense search for new sources of income. "What should I do next to find the means to feed myself?" – this is the actual question facing him now. Son Arcachon is staying with his wife's parents in the village. Longing for his son makes Davlyat go with his wife to the village to visit his father-in-law. Arkady, taking advantage of the arrival of his son-in-law, forces him to help himself in the annual dredging of lake ice for drinking water supplies. They slaughter a cow, preparing a supply of meat for the winter. As you might expect, all sorts of funny situations that Davlyat gets into continue. In addition, Nastya's classmate suddenly lights up with a sharp desire for revenge from her friend for the fact that she stole her beloved boyfriend from her during her school years. In her head, she has a plan to seduce Davlyat.