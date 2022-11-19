Dawkins vs Lennox: Has Science Buried God?

Not Available

Two scientists return to the Oxford Museum of Natural History, the famed site of the 1860 Evolution debate between Huxley and Wilberforce. Discussing an issue the BBC calls "as fierce as ever," the two go head to head in a remarkable match of intellect. Holding the Atheistic position is Prof. Richard Dawkins, celebrated author of The God Delusion and regarded by many as the spokesman for the "New Atheism." Opposing Dawkins is fellow Oxford professor John Lennox. Lennox, like Dawkins, has dedicated his career to science, but arrives at very different conclusions.