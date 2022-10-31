1954

Dawn at Socorro

  • Western

August 26th, 1954

Universal International Pictures

Brett Wade, gambler, gunslinger, and classical pianist, is wounded in a gunfight with the Ferris clan; the doctor finds signs of tuberculosis. En route to Colorado for his health, Brett stops in Socorro, New Mexico along with Ferris gunfighter Jimmy Rapp. Sheriff Couthen fears another shootout, but what Brett has in mind is saving waif-with-a-past Rannah Hayes from a life as one of Dick Braden's saloon girls.

Rory CalhounBrett Rutledge Wade
Piper LaurieRannah Hayes
David BrianDick Braden
Kathleen HughesClare
Alex NicolJimmy Rapp
Edgar BuchananSheriff Cauthen

