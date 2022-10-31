Dawn at Socorro

Brett Wade, gambler, gunslinger, and classical pianist, is wounded in a gunfight with the Ferris clan; the doctor finds signs of tuberculosis. En route to Colorado for his health, Brett stops in Socorro, New Mexico along with Ferris gunfighter Jimmy Rapp. Sheriff Couthen fears another shootout, but what Brett has in mind is saving waif-with-a-past Rannah Hayes from a life as one of Dick Braden's saloon girls.
|Rory Calhoun
|Brett Rutledge Wade
|Piper Laurie
|Rannah Hayes
|David Brian
|Dick Braden
|Kathleen Hughes
|Clare
|Alex Nicol
|Jimmy Rapp
|Edgar Buchanan
|Sheriff Cauthen
