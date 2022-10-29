Not Available

Dawn of a Filmmaker: The Keisuke Kinoshita Story

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Shochiku Co., Ltd.

Keisuke Kinoshita sits easily alongside Ozu, Kurosawa and Naruse as one of Japan’s most respected legends of cinema. Made to commemorate the centenary of Kinoshita’s birth, this biographical drama chronicles formative hardships and personal encounters to provide a rare glimpse into the life of one of Japan’s most acclaimed screen directors. Includes archival footage from 49 of the films he produced during his career at Shochiku.

Cast

Ryō KaseKeisuke Kinoshita
Yūko TanakaKinoshita's mother
Yūsuke SantamariaKinoshita's brother
Aoi MiyazakiNarrator / School teacher
Gaku HamadaKinoshita's assistant
Shigeru SaikiShukichi Kinoshita

View Full Cast >

Images