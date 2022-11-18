Dawn of an Evil Millennium

Not Available

An epic, 20-minute, completely fabricated theatrical trailer for a crypto-Vestron Video cheapie (by way of Willow-era Ron Howard)—a supposedly 18-hour movie about a Jeff Daniels lookalike demon sent to destroy the planet (and possibly the universe) with his "Turbo-power!" Olds dragster. There are shades of John Carpenter's They Live, caffeinated Evil Dead speed-freakery, a cameo by Miles O'Keeffe, and uncanny movie preview clichés, such as sentence prepositions that never reach a resolution: "On an alien planet…the beauty and wisdom of a sorceress…." Sometimes the liner note blurbs speak for themselves: "Damon Packard is to Stephen Spielberg what George Kuchar is to Douglas Sirk."