Not Available

Full length live concert video recorded at D.C.'s legendary 9:30 Club. Gwar's longtime nemesis Techno Destructo attempts to defeat Gwar once and for all and claim the hand of Slymenstra Hymen as his prize. With a little help from some radioactive penguins and a robotic clone of Gwar manager Sleazy P. Martini, Gwar will surely be destroyed at long last!