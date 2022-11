Not Available

Set in 1920 Ireland when the Black & Tans were brought in from Britain to help supress revolution in Ireland. It was the first full length sound movie made in Ireland and tells the saga of an IRA flying column in Kerry and the local Malone family suspected of betraying their country. It was made in and around Killarney by Tom Cooper, the owner of the local cinema who also directs and stars as the head of the local IRA.