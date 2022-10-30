Not Available

An unsuspecting family faces an unknown threat after taking a trip to their secluded cottage, and encountering a frenzied stranger who claims they are under attack from a powerful force of evil. Venturing deep into the Northern Minnesota wilderness for a quiet getaway with their father and step- mother, two grown siblings realize that something is terribly wrong when the family dog is brutally killed. Shortly thereafter, a wild-eyed man emerges from the woods and claims that he will fight to protect the family from the horrible menace lurking in the dark. As tensions rise and trust erodes, the only thing more deadly than what lurks outside becomes the growing dread within.