Dawson Fucks Lucas

Well you knew this one was coming! After round 1 of what could very well be called "CF's Clash of the Titans" when Lucas fucked Dawson after their motorbike fun, it would simply not have been fair to either of them, all of us, or karma in general to not have Dawson fuck Lucas! One of the many things I absolutely love about these guys is that they're both so insanely hot to look at, yet also really know how to put on a great show and have fun. Their appeal goes way beyond just looks, as in the sack they're intense, expressive, and really go at what they're doing with endless energy and enthusiasm.