Day After Day

With expressive and based on the repeatability of shots structured film dynamically visualizes personal emotions and subconscious desires of the artist. He experiences his microenvironment obsessively focusing on ordinary objects whose existence is lost in the created situation it his rationality. The fascination of things is here reduced to the level of uncontrollable physical attraction, which seems to expose the emptiness that filled tempting material goods. She puts in the spotlight but also your body. It is not only a tool of expression, the link between reality and imagination, but an entity interacting with the material reality, both purely physical - negotiating the boundaries between her and the outside world - as well as ideological. Tyszkiewicz examined here because the area of gender performativity and cultural sphere of subjects affecting the perception of female sexuality.