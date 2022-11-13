Day at the Circus

We present here a series of interesting pictures and show a number of scenes just as witnessed by a visitor to the Great Forepaugh and Sells Bros. combined four-ring circus. We begin by showing the complete circus parade as it takes place in the street. The first scene shows the parade coming down a broad asphalt avenue with park in background. Entire parade shows elephants, camels, band wagons, chariots, cages of animals, and full circus paraphernalia, making a most interesting subject. The next picture shows the assembly or grand entry, and includes the entrance into the arena of the elephants, chariots, wild animals, horses, camels, etc.
