Day of Defense

The story begins as two missionaries are arrested for unlawful proselytizing. The law regarding such behavior has been set up by the Christian Town Council to oversee the religious and more importantly "non-Christian" influences within the town. The movie follows Thomas Bryant's inner struggle as he is ordered to defend the missionaries. As Thomas begins to empathize with the plight of the missionaries, he is confronted by his wife and forced into a confrontation with his friend-turned adversary, James Radner. Thomas becomes the center of animosity in the small town. His internal struggle becomes the catalyst of life and death-events portrayed in the story, bringing into question the topics of religion and acceptance. The intriguing court battle, together with a significant and surprising twist of fate for Thomas, lead to a strong critical ending that will leave the audience pondering what makes life memorable and truly important.