Day of Fury

The decisions of six individuals collide during a day out of control, where they seek to change what seems inevitable. Michael gets into serious trouble when he has to settle a debt with Tony, a peculiar criminal. Rafael fulfills his dream of being a cop, but discovers that the job also involves testing his ideals. Manuel and Arthur are two students who discover that the way to make easy money does not always Java a point of return. Sergio carries the weight of the death of his brother and has to face his fears when an intruder threatens his family.