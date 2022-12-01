Not Available

Day of Rulers

    The protagonist in this picture is legendary Bulgarian Khan Krum - a ruler in the beginning of IX century. In this period, Bulgaria ranked third in Europe in terms of territory and military power. It is Khan Krum who contributed to the union of Bulgarians and Slavs. He enforces unseen to that day laws against calumniators, thieves, violators. It stirs discontent among his closest men. The ruler is smart and just, but isn't he too severe? At what cost can one ensure order and progress in a state?

