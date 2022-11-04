Day of the Devil

Not Available

A group of anti-revolutionary monarchists based in Paris plot the overthrow of the Iranian government, with the help of powerful but shadowy American forces. They are arranging for the gradual smuggling of components into Iran to build a small nuclear weapon, for which they use eleven mules, each carrying a different part. The plan is that one week before the International Atomic Energy Agency is to inspect Iran’s nuclear facilities, they will detonate the bomb near a famous sports stadium in Tehran in order to cause mayhem and mass destruction and discredit the Iranian government. Written and directed by Behrouz Afkhami, from a story that is loosely based on the novel The Fourth Protocol by Frederick Forsyth.