2002

Day of the Wacko

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 14th, 2002

Studio

Not Available

It is a bitter story about a middle-aged man, who hates his life and other people, including himself. Adam Miauczynski, the character known from director Marek Koterski's previous films, is a 44 year-old teacher, who reads poetry during school lessons and later goes home swearing and calling his neighbours' names. The worst pain for him is the next 5 minutes of living. He doesn't accept himself and even everyday contacts with others cause his aggression. Though constantly dreaming of a romantic love, he is not bold enough to make his dreams come true. The desperate Miauczynski personalizes our own fears and obsessions, which have become so visible recently.

Cast

Marek KondratAdam Miauczyński
Andrzej GrabowskiSąsiad
Piotr MachalicaPsychoanalityk
Zbigniew BuczkowskiDozorca "golący" trawnik pod oknem
Michał KoterskiSylwuś, syn Adasia

View Full Cast >

Images