Day on Fire is an American film which was produced by Lodestar Entertainment and filmed in New York City and Israel in 2006. It is written and directed by Jay Anania, stars Academy Award winner Olympia Dukakis, Carmen Chaplin, Alyssa Sutherland and Martin Donovan and is produced by William Fisch and Larry Rattner. The film was scored by John Medeski with vocals by Judy Kuhn. Day on Fire was screened at the 2006 Cannes Film Festival on May 22, 2006.