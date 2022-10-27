1989

Day One

  • History
  • Drama

Hungarian physicist Leo Szilard leaves Europe, eventually arriving in the United States. With the help of Einstein, he persuades the government to build an atomic bomb. The project is given to no-nonsense Gen. Leslie Groves who selects physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer to head the Los Alamos Laboratory in New Mexico, where the bomb is built. As World War II draws to a close, Szilard has second thoughts about atomic weapons, and policy makers debate how and when to use the bomb.

Cast

David StrathairnJ. Robert Oppenheimer
Michael TuckerLeo Szilard
Hume CronynJames F. Byrnes
Richard DysartPresident Harry S. Truman
Hal HolbrookGen. George Marshall
Barnard HughesHenry Stimson

