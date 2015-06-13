2015

Day Out of Days

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 13th, 2015

Studio

Not Available

Mia Roarke is an actress quickly approaching 40. She's had her moment in the spotlight and now struggles to get back to where she once was. Or anywhere. Mia can't catch a break, and in the cutthroat world of The Business, Mia is her own worst enemy. No matter how hard she tries, she's competing in a younger woman's world and she can't get used to the idea that she's 'too old' and no longer viable. Her agent wants to get rid of her, she's got a controlling mother she supports and an ex husband who is poised for stardom. Then, a strange and humiliating turn of events gives her the chance to come back into the spotlight.

Cast

Alessandro NivolaLiam
Melanie GriffithKathy
Bellamy YoungRebecca
Eddie IzzardDag
Cheyenne JacksonPhil
Ione SkyeAbernathy

View Full Cast >

Images