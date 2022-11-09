Day Thieves

Not Available

This is another curious film from the Berlin Underground about a trio who take shelter in a friend's apartment while he is away for awhile. One of the trio is Lola who teaches French on the side, maintains an out-of-sight hairstyle, and has a 10-year-old son. Another of the trio is a homosexual who supports himself by playing his flute on the street or reading to elderly women. The last friend in the group is Max, whose parents are sending him steady installments of cash to pay for non-existent studies; it seems Max is a writer waiting for inspiration to hit. In the meantime, he and Lola are an item. In the background is West Berlin itself, with its cafes, bars, nightclubs, and street life.