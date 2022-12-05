Not Available

Filmed over a three-year period, the film journeys across the planet seeking those on the frontline fighting to protect the world’s most precious resource from running out. It seeks to awaken and inspire audiences to change how they think about the planet’s most vital resource: water, and act, by revealing the rapidly building water crisis at both a global and human scale. The documentary includes exclusive interviews from some of the world’s top scientists and experts, travelling across continents to explore some of the most shocking and alarming water shortage issues facing our planet today. From the Cape Town water crisis and the violent impact of deforestation in the Amazon to the catastrophic results of intensive farming in the American Mid-West.