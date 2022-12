Not Available

Whilst the Royal Air Force concentrated on bombing Germany at night, the United States Air Force carried out a dangerous strategic bombing campaign against Nazi Germany during daylight hours. On every raid, bombers suffered damage, exploded in mid-air, fell from the sky in pieces or crashed in flames. For the Flying Fortresses and Liberator Bombers of the 8th Air Force and 9th Air Force, it was a testing time high in the deadly skies over war-torn Europe.