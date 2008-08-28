2008

Daylight Robbery

  • Crime
  • Drama
  • Action

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 28th, 2008

Studio

Not Available

Alex masterminds an ambitious plan to steal millions of untraceable cash that is stacked in the underground vaults of The London Exchange Bank, waiting for its last journey, Incineration. Lucky, Matty, Terry, Chubby, Norman and Jay make up his unlikely gang of robbers. Setting up their alibi, the gang check in for a flight and join in with thousands of England supporters that are part of a mass exodus to The World Cup Tournament in Germany.

Cast

Vas BlackwoodLucky
Xavier AndersonSWAT Man
Brodie BassPassport Control
Robert BoulterJay
Max BrownDoctor
Clair ElsmoreCashier

