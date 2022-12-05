Days in the Mountains

Not Available

Deng and his family live in a remote village deep in the Daba mountains of China’s Sichuan province. From 1968 to 1999, Luo visited this village to meet Deng and his friends, and was welcomed by the whole village. We see scenes of roadwork undertaken by the whole village, a traditional marriage ceremony and the innocent, smiling faces of the local children. This film evokes Luo’s paintings while often gently describing the villagers’ daily lives as they unfold against the backdrop of the four seasons.