Not Available

Days of Being Wild

  • Crime
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Media Asia Films

The movie is set in Hong Kong and the Philippines in 1960. Yuddy, or 'York' in English (Leslie Cheung), is a playboy in Hong Kong and is well-known for stealing girls' hearts and breaking them. His first victim is Li Zhen (Maggie Cheung) who suffered emotional and mental depression as a result of Yuddy's wayward attitude. Li Zhen eventually seeks much-needed solace from a sympathetic policeman named Tide (Andy Lau). Their near-romance is often hinted at but never materialises.

Cast

Leslie CheungYork
Maggie CheungSo Lai Chun
Andy LauPoliceman
Carina LauMimi Leung Fung Ying
Rebecca PanRebecca
Jacky CheungYork's pal

View Full Cast >

Images