Days of Dreams

A routine, slightly superficial look at a young woman's romantic coming-of-age. The attractive teen is tending a flock of sheep in the middle of nowhere, nowhere except for an adjacent military base. One of the pilots at the base has a penchant for flying low over the sun-bathing maiden as he snaps a photo or two of her on the ground. This is a whole new way of making a pass, but it works. He later arranges to contact her and brings his photos with him, along with his dishonorable intentions.