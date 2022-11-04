Days of Temptation

Not Available

In 1918, after the end of the Balkan Wars and the First World War, hundreds of Macedonians immigrated to Bulgaria. Among them there were pro-Bulgarian Macedonians who wanted to exploit the emigrants for their own political purposes. A number of decent freedom fighters were eliminated. The victim of one of the assassins in Sofia was Djorche Petrov. His assassin is a young boy who doesn't even know that he is shooting dead the man who is one of the last real fighters for the freedom of Macedonia. By discovering that he has been unknowingly involved in the pro-Bulgarian organization and has been used for an execution of this vile act, it means the death sentence for the young boy.