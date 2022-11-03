Not Available

Days of Violence

  • Western

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Concord Film

During the last months of the Civil War, Joe's brother is killed unjustly by Clifford, a captain in the Northen army. Joe decides to join a group of Southerners determined to resist till the end. Joe is considered an outlaw and a reward is posted for his capture. When the war ends, Joe returns to the farm where he used to work only to find Christine, the owner's daughter and his sweetheart, engaged to the hated Captain Clifford. Source: SWDB www.spaghetti-western.net

Cast

Rosalba NeriLizzy
Beba LončarChristine
Luigi VannucchiCaptain Clifford
Peter Lee LawrenceJosh/Joe/John Lee

