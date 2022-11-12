Daysleepers

Not Available

It tells the story of two people who choose to live on slightly different frequencies from other people. Andrea (Dinda Kanyadewi) has a unique and highly specialized job that requires her to work alone from night to morning in a near-empty office building. Leon (Khiva Iskak) is a writer, who goes out at night after his son falls asleep to write at his favorite coffee shop across from Andrea’s building. The two could begin to notice each other’s presence to their respective windows and they start to wonder about each other and themselves.