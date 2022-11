Not Available

A delightful, heart-warming romp through the lives of boys growing up at The Doon School, the ‘Eton’ of India; arguably India’s most famous boarding school whose alumni comprises of some highly distinguished, prominent achievers in Indian public life. Howly (to howl is to cry) is a lonely boy who comes of age while negotiating the rough and smooth of growing up in such a school, in the journey of friendship, loyalty, betrayal and the discovery of self-worth.