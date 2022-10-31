DC MTN LAB 1.5

Not Available

Mountain Lab 1.5 follows the DC Snowboarding Team as they hit DC’s infamous Mountain Lab in Utah and all over the globe looking for snow during one of the worst snow seasons on record. Originally named Mountain Lab 2.0, DC canned the name when the snow refused to fall and settled with Mountain Lab 1.5. Despite that, the video still lives up to the Mountain Lab name and showcases the incredible talent coming out of the DC lineup. DC Mountain Lab 1.5 takes an engaging look at the team as they hit spots worldwide and at the Lab. The remodeled Lab provides ample park footage along with big mountain terrain from Chile, Finland, B.C. Canada, Sweden, Tahoe, Colorado and New Zealand.