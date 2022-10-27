DC's Legends of Tomorrow: Their Time Is Now

Not Available

An in-depth look at the origin stories of the heroes and villains of the highly-anticipated new series, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow. Featuring show clips and interviews from “Legends,” Arrow and The Flash executive producers Greg Berlanti, Marc Guggenheim, Andrew Kreisberg, Phil Klemmer, and Wendy Mericle, “Their Time is Now” introduces viewers to the immortal madman Vandal Savage, the time master Rip Hunter, and the motley band of heroes and rogues he assembles to try to save the future of humanity: Hawkman, Hawkgirl, White Canary, The Atom, Firestorm, Captain Cold, and Heat Wave.