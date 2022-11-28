Not Available

In a village in Jeolla-do,'Na Dong-rye', nicknamed'Dung-rye' because he fell into a dung pain as a child, died on the first night of his honeymoon as a boksangsa. After that, Dungrye lived as a cheongsang widow. 'Madalpi', a local barber who didn't know the truth about Tongrye, was captivated by her own lust and took Tongrye to the mountain, to the river, and to a karaoke room. The blood seizes the chance, and induces the shit-rye to seize it. Madalfi, who is ignorant of the in-depth situation of shit-rye, is obsessed with her instinctive instincts and detests the shit-rye. When it reaches its peak, it stops and dies as a victim. After that, as the years passed, the old bachelor named'Jinmu', the first love of Dungrye, appeared to Dungrye, who has a great karma in his life, and a new relationship is formed...