Not Available

"De Boontjes" shows a double portrait of Rodney and Mitchel. Rouph, Rotterdam-born Rodney has 23-year-old Mitchel reintegrate in his coffee bar. When Rodney is in direct contact with Mitchel, he seems to look in the mirror by seeing a younger version of himself. His mission to let Mitchel return to society is inextricably linked to his own childhood wound.